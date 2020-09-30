 

PPD Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 2013 Certification for Information Security Management

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq:PPD), a leading global contract research organization, has achieved the internationally recognized information security certification ISO/IEC 27001:2013, demonstrating the company’s commitment to ensuring the protection of its customers’ data.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). PPD’s certification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States, on successful completion of a formal audit process. The certification is evidence that PPD has met rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of customer data, supplier information and PPD’s internal data related to its electronic clinical management suite environment.

“PPD operates in a highly regulated industry and must maintain compliance with government regulations and many industry standards,” said Rob Petrie, senior vice president and chief technology officer at PPD. “Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protect our customers’ data through the successful completion of in-depth assessments and a stringent evaluation of our information security practices.”

A-LIGN found PPD to have technical controls in place and formalized information technology (IT) security policies and procedures. A-LIGN is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board to perform ISO 27001:2013 certifications. PPD has implemented security measures and countermeasures for protection against unauthorized access or systems compromise, and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

Achieving the certification builds on PPD’s demonstrated commitment to information security. In 2019, PPD was named a CSO50 Award winner for developing its proprietary configuration management database inventory tracking system. The system provides an efficient approach to assess risks regarding regulatory compliance, privacy and information security, ensuring appropriate controls for achieving optimal risk and impact levels.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 46 countries and more than 24,500 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “target” and other similar expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results, and therefore actual results might differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the fragmented and highly competitive nature of the drug development services industry; changes in trends in the biopharmaceutical industry; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes that could make our services less competitive or obsolete; political, economic and/or regulatory influences and changes; and other factors disclosed under the “Risk Factors” section in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is available on our website at https://investors.ppd.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and disclaim any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or make any new forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

