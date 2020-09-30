The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Interface, Inc. (“Interface” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TILE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Interface is the subject of an SEC press release distributed on September 28, 2020. The SEC release, titled, “Interface and Two Former Executives Charged With Accounting and Disclosure Violations,” states that “[t]he SEC’s order against Interface, Inc. . . . finds that in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP.” Based on this news, shares of Interface dropped in intraday trading on September 29, 2020.