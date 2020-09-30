 

AXIM Biotechnologies Files Patent for Virus Binding Recombinant Protein for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Begins Manufacturing

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has filed a provisional patent for a recombinant virus binding protein (VBP) for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the current COVID-19 pandemic, and is now manufacturing the VBP.

Numerous studies have shown that the SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein enters human host cells by locking its receptor binding domain (RBD) to proteins on the human cell surface. AXIM’s laboratory tests have proven the RBD spike protein binds with the Company’s novel VBP.

Human cell-surface proteins are essential to COVID-19 diagnostic testing because they allow researchers to simulate the body’s natural reaction to SARS-CoV-2 and help determine the efficacy of testing devices. Unfortunately, these human cell-surface proteins are extremely expensive, costing thousands of dollars per milligram, and tend to be very unstable molecules.

Initial tests show that AXIM’s novel VBP is approximately 10 times more potent and stable than current VBP options on the market. These characteristics could potentially allow COVID-19 researchers, including those at AXIM, to conduct more testing with less VBP product, which in return, would decrease research costs. In addition to COVID-19 diagnostic testing, AXIM’s VBP can be used for attachment to polymers, beads, other solid materials, such as plastics, metal, textiles, etc.

“By internally developing and manufacturing this virus binding protein, AXIM’s COVID-19 research team no longer needs to rely on outside protein supply to continue our research and can greatly cut down on our research costs. We are now able to make the quantities needed for our current and future COVID-19 products, including COVID-19 rapid neutralizing antibody diagnostic tests, the first-ever face masks that capture and deactivate SARS-CoV-2 and more,” said AXIM Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II. “Eliminating supply chain issues and having full control over VBP quality while being able to economically manufacture the protein is key to our growth and research progress.”

