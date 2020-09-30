Construction contract in Latvia (kindergarten in Salaspils)

The works include construction of a new, fully furnished kindergarten building, territory infrastructure and rebuilding of city gas distribution pipelines .

SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has entered into a contract with Salaspils County Council for the construction of a kindergarten in Salaspils, Latvia.

The value of the contract is EUR 5.8 million, plus value added tax. Construction works are scheduled to be completed in January 2022.

SIA Merks ( merks.lv ) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.



Additional information: SIA Merks, Board Member and Construction Director Andris Bišmeistars, phone: +371 6737 3380.