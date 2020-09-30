 

Nordic Nanovector ASA - Notice of extraordinary general meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 15:23  |  52   |   |   

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia

THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") on 23 September 2020 regarding the successfully completed private placement of 13,228,670 new shares (the "Private Placement Shares") in the Company (the "Private Placement"), and a potential subsequent offering of up to 2,285,714 new shares (the "Offer Shares") in the Company (the "Subsequent Offering").

The Private Placement is divided into two tranches. Tranche 1 consists of 6,850,350 Offer Shares ("Tranche 1") and tranche 2 consists of 6,378,320 Offer Shares ("Tranche 2"). The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement was resolved by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on 23 September 2020 pursuant to an authorisation by the Company's general meeting held 10 May 2020, while the completion of the Subsequent Offering is subject to the approval by the extraordinary general meeting.

Nordic Nanovector hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting in the Company to be held on 21 October 2020 at 10:00 CET at the Company's offices at Kjelsåsveien 168, 0884 Oslo, Norway.

The following matters are on the agenda: (1) an authorisation to the Board to issue the new shares in the Subsequent Offering and, (2) an authorisation to the Board to issue new shares.

Subject to (i) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares not being lower than the Subscription Price and thereby making a repair offering redundant and (ii) relevant corporate resolutions being passed by the Company, including the approval by the Board and the EGM, Nordic Nanovector will carry out a subsequent offering of up to 2,285,714 new shares in the Company. The Subsequent Offering will, if implemented, be made on the basis of the prospectus prepared by the Company and approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority on 25 September (the "Prospectus") and be directed towards eligible shareholders in the Company who (i) are shareholders as of 23 September 2020, as registered in the VPS as of 25 September 2020, (ii) are not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"). The Eligible Shareholders will be granted non-tradable subscription rights. Over-subscription will be permitted, but subscription without subscription rights will not be permitted in the Subsequent Offering. The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering is expected to commence on or about 4 November 2020, and the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering will be the same as in the Private Placement.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Advanced Instruments Introduces the OsmoTECH XT Single-Sample Micro-Osmometer
1Day Sooner Petition To Prepare COVID-19 Human Challenge Trial Facilities Gains Support Of Lord, ...
BioGX launches CE-IVD Marked COVID-19, Influenza A/B, RSV Combo RT-PCR Test for the BD MAX System
Rewarding Romances Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October
GA-ASI Completes First Protector Unmanned Aircraft
License to operate remains top mining risk, with high-impact risks a close second
Single use Bioreactors Market worth $3.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Chapada Operations
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New Development Bank prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease