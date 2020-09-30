Nordic Nanovector ASA - Notice of extraordinary general meeting

THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") on 23 September 2020 regarding the successfully completed private placement of 13,228,670 new shares (the "Private Placement Shares") in the Company (the "Private Placement"), and a potential subsequent offering of up to 2,285,714 new shares (the "Offer Shares") in the Company (the "Subsequent Offering").

The Private Placement is divided into two tranches. Tranche 1 consists of 6,850,350 Offer Shares ("Tranche 1") and tranche 2 consists of 6,378,320 Offer Shares ("Tranche 2"). The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement was resolved by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on 23 September 2020 pursuant to an authorisation by the Company's general meeting held 10 May 2020, while the completion of the Subsequent Offering is subject to the approval by the extraordinary general meeting.

Nordic Nanovector hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting in the Company to be held on 21 October 2020 at 10:00 CET at the Company's offices at Kjelsåsveien 168, 0884 Oslo, Norway.

The following matters are on the agenda: (1) an authorisation to the Board to issue the new shares in the Subsequent Offering and, (2) an authorisation to the Board to issue new shares.

Subject to (i) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares not being lower than the Subscription Price and thereby making a repair offering redundant and (ii) relevant corporate resolutions being passed by the Company, including the approval by the Board and the EGM, Nordic Nanovector will carry out a subsequent offering of up to 2,285,714 new shares in the Company. The Subsequent Offering will, if implemented, be made on the basis of the prospectus prepared by the Company and approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority on 25 September (the "Prospectus") and be directed towards eligible shareholders in the Company who (i) are shareholders as of 23 September 2020, as registered in the VPS as of 25 September 2020, (ii) are not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"). The Eligible Shareholders will be granted non-tradable subscription rights. Over-subscription will be permitted, but subscription without subscription rights will not be permitted in the Subsequent Offering. The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering is expected to commence on or about 4 November 2020, and the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering will be the same as in the Private Placement.