Insight’s Tech Journal Unveils New Playbook on the Future of IT

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, chief experience officers (CXOs), business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in remote working, mobility, collaboration, cloud, data center, cybersecurity, networking, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and IT supply chain optimization. The latest issue tackles how to adopt a growth mindset, turning this year’s disruptions into opportunities for innovation that establish a new homefield advantage for the digitally savvy.

In the fall issue of its quarterly digital magazine, Tech Journal , Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, shares a new playbook on lessons learned from 2020 and forward-thinking strategies for IT leaders to support a dispersed workforce, bridge security gaps, accelerate the advantages of the cloud, and reduce costs while investing in IT modernization.

“As the football season kicked off, we’ve watched surreal scenes of empty stadiums and piped-in fan noise — it’s a stark reminder of how the world has gone through a season of change since this time last year,” said Amy Protexter, editor-in-chief and senior vice president of marketing, Insight. “In this issue, we’ve done our best to share our own growth mindset with a decidedly positive view of the future of IT, providing guidance and new solutions to overcome the critical challenges organizations, from sports leagues to retailers, are facing.”

When Insight asked IT leaders in its 2020 Insight Intelligent Technology Pulse about the business impact of COVID-19 on new business models and the ability to enable remote work, nearly two-thirds (65%) felt extremely or very prepared to respond in the future to a similar disruptive event, knowing what they know now.

The fall 2020 issue of Tech Journal explores the following lessons learned and more:

“In many ways, COVID-19 accelerated digital innovation, forced business and IT leaders to think differently, and the workforce to adapt to unprecedented change. Teams are working hard to emerge out of this faster on execution timelines to go to market, stronger with modernized infrastructure and true resiliency plans, and better with greater agility to adjust to changing market demands,” said Stan Lequin, senior vice president of Digital Innovation, Insight. “The big lesson here is taking advantage of new opportunities to gain market share and double-down on the investment in digital transformation.”