 

The transaction on the sale of the part of the Business Centre Vilniaus Vartai owned by INVL Baltic Real Estate has been completed

As it was informed, the special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real (hereinafter – “the Company”) on 28 September 2020 concluded a real property sale and purchase agreement with UAB Tvarus projektas, legal entity code 305611411, a company owned by UAB Eastnine Lithuania, regarding the sale of the part of the Business Centre Vilniaus Vartai on Gyneju str. 14, A. Tumeno str. 4 and A. Tumeno str. 6 in Vilnius, that is owned by the Company and its subsidiary UAB Proprietas.

The Company gives notice that on 30 of September 2020 the transaction for sale of real estate – part of Business Centre Vilniaus Vartai on Gyneju str. 14, A. Tumeno str. 4 and A. Tumeno str. 6 in Vilnius, owned by the Company and its subsidiary UAB Proprietas was completed.

The value of the transaction is EUR 20 million. It is assessed that its impact on INVL Baltic Real Estate’s 2020 profit will be EUR 4,4 million and its impact on the Company’s net asset value (NAV) per share will be EUR 0,33. At the end of June 2020, Campany’s NAV per share was EUR 1.8678. The proceeds of the transaction will be used for Company’s investing activities, pay-outs to shareholders and to reduce outstanding loans of the Company.

The transaction for the sale of part of the Company’s real estate portfolio has no impact on the rights and/or duties of the shareholders of the Company or on the Company’s operations.

The Company complements the inside information announcement “Regarding INVL Baltic Real Estate’s debt level”, published on 10 March 2020, by indicating that using the preliminary data on 30 September 2020, at the time of publishing this announcement, the loan to real estate ratio of INVL Baltic Real Estate is about 63 percent.

The Company gives notice that the specified ratio was exceeded because, following the sale of the IBC Business Centre and the Business Centre Vilniaus Vartai, the real estate owned by INVL Baltic Real Estate decreased, but it was replaced by a much more liquid asset – cash.

The Company’s management company, INVL Asset Management UAB, is taking measures and preparing an action plan upon whose implementation would eliminate the discrepancy in the Company’s loan to equity ratio.

We draw attention to the fact that the interests and rights of the Company’s shareholders have not been violated as investors’ risk decreased with the replacement of lower-liquidity real estate by higher-liquidity assets (cash).

