DJO Announces New Stemless Shoulder Offering – the AltiVate Anatomic CS EDGE

DJO, LLC (“DJO” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today announced the launch of the canal-sparing AltiVate Anatomic CS EDGE Shoulder System. As the latest innovation from shoulder industry leader DJO, the new system is designed to provide a more bone-sparing solution that is less invasive than traditional shoulder stem offerings.

Around 67,000 anatomic total shoulder arthroplasty procedures are done each year in the United States, and that number is expected to grow by 8.6% over the next two years.1 Through the introduction of newer tissue-sparing technologies like short stem and stemless shoulder implants, future growth in the US shoulder arthroplasty market is expected to be driven by increasing penetration into the younger patient population.2

“Our goal is to continue to drive innovation and bring market-leading products to patients; the addition of AltiVate Anatomic CS EDGE delivers the next advancement in our shoulder solutions portfolio,” said Louis Vogt, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, DJO Surgical. “With the growing active patient population, the CS EDGE offers a unique bone-conserving solution to surgeons to address the needs of their anatomic arthroplasty patients.”

The design of the AltiVate Anatomic CS EDGE is based off a humeral fit analysis that was conducted to help optimize fit of peripherally targeted fins within the humeral metaphysis.3 The AltiVate Anatomic CS EDGE features a canal-sparing, 3-fin humeral stem with unique serrated fin tips, allowing surgeons the option to use the implant to cut into the bone. The system also incorporates P2, a proprietary titanium porous coating that aids in the apposition of bone for excellent in-growth performance and an enhanced press-fit implantation.4

“As the first surgeon to use the AltiVate Anatomic CS EDGE, I was impressed by the press-fit implantation offered by this system. During insertion, you can feel the exceptional primary fixation and stability the implant design offers, which is critical in stemless applications,” said Dr. T. Bradley Edwards, Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. “The innovative design of the CS EDGE system provides the best stemless implant fixation available in today’s market. In addition, the streamlined instrumentation creates efficiency, resulting in shorter operative time compared to other traditional stem systems I’ve used.”

Compatible with the AltiVate Anatomic e+ glenoid component featuring patented Drop-and-Go technology for immediate fixation,5 the CS EDGE Shoulder System gives surgeons the cutting edge needed in anatomic total shoulder arthroplasty solutions.

“I’ve been using the AltiVate Anatomic System for years, and I’m excited about the addition of the stemless product offering. The system maintains the intuitive and easy-to-use qualities that are characteristic of the AltiVate Anatomic brand,” said Dr. Jonathan Levy, Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. “The immediate fixation achieved by the CS EDGE’s novel fin design and P2 porous coating is quite remarkable, allowing me to confidently use the implant in patients of all ages. The CS EDGE has helped me to precisely replicate anatomy, minimize bone and blood loss during surgery, and facilitate shoulder arthroplasty in the outpatient setting with an efficient surgical workflow.”

The AltiVate Anatomic CS EDGE is an important addition to DJO’s industry-leading AltiVate Extremity Solutions product portfolio. For more information about AltiVate Anatomic CS EDGE, please visit www.djoglobal.com/altivate-cs-edge

