 

Voting Rights and Capital

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:

Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at 30 September 2020, consists of 4,101,239,499 A shares and 3,706,183,836 B shares, each with equal voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The total number of A shares and B shares in issue as at 30 September 2020 is 7,807,423,335 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital


 


