Fielmann AG: Preliminary numbers for the third quarter 2020 - Outlook for the fiscal year

30-Sep-2020 / 15:32 CET/CEST

Our business performance continued to recover in the third quarter of 2020 thanks to the consistent application of our hygiene standards.



According to preliminary estimates, Fielmann generated consolidated sales of approximately € 420 million (previous year: € 400.0 million) and pre-tax profits of around € 80 million (previous year: € 78.5 million) from July to September.



Provided that there are no further restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in the course of the year, Fielmann will most likely exceed the numbers previously forecast for the full year and expects to generate external sales (incl. VAT) of more than € 1.6 billion (previous year: € 1.76 billion), consolidated sales of more than € 1.4 billion (previous year: € 1.62 billion) and a pre-tax profit of more than € 140 million (previous year: € 253.81 million). We remain confident that we will emerge from this crisis stronger than before.

