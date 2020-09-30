 

American Banker names U.S. Bank leaders to 2020 Most Powerful Women in Banking lists

American Banker has recognized U.S. Bank leaders among its 2020 Most Powerful Women in Banking, naming vice chairs Gunjan Kedia and Kate Quinn among 25 individual honorees on their respective lists and the company among five team honorees.

Kate Quinn (left) and Gunjan Kedia (right) have been honored by American Banker in the publication's Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance lists for 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

In an article accompanying the lists, American Banker wrote, “There are many women and men across financial services who are doing extraordinary work in a year unlike anything we have ever experienced before, Against this backdrop, where the circumstances have raised the bar for everyone, the women selected for this honor continue to stand out as the best of the best.”

Kedia, a vice chair and member of the 14-person Managing Committee, is head of Wealth Management and Investment Services. In the role, she leads more than 7,000 employees and oversees one of the four core business lines at the company, with it contributing $2.95 billion in net revenue last year. Kedia was named to the Most Powerful Women in Finance list, the third consecutive year she has been honored.

Quinn, a vice chair and member of the Managing Committee at U.S. Bank, is chief administrative officer and head of Strategy, Transformation and Corporate Affairs. In the role, she leads more than 2,000 employees and oversees digital transformation efforts, customer experience, corporate strategy and more. Quinn was named to the Most Powerful Women in Banking list, the fourth consecutive year she has been honored.

The team award is a representation of the entire company, based on factors including: the presence and influence of women in the senior ranks; the performance of women-led business units; demonstrated commitment to and progress toward fostering diversity in key roles; improvements shown in the representation of women in the pipeline; and programs, policies and practices that are effective in fostering success in all of those areas.

“We are fortunate to work with some of the most talented women in financial services, who push us to be better and drive us toward a successful future,” said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bank. “They achieve, and they inspire and elevate those around them – men and women – to reach for more. It is an honor to congratulate Kate, Gunjan and the leaders who represent our Top Team for their accomplishments.”

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $547 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

