Victoria Gold Announces that Orion has Completed its $57.5 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.



TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) announces today, the closing of the previously announced bought deal secondary offering (the “Offering”) of common shares with Orion Mine Finance (“Selling Shareholder” or “Orion”) and a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) co-led by BMO Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets and including PI Financial Corp. The Offering, including the over-allotment which was fully exercised by the Underwriters, consisted of 3,383,300 common shares which were bought by the Underwriters from the Selling Shareholder at a price of $17.00 per common share for gross proceeds of $57,516,100.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.