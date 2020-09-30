 

CBTS Announces Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Service

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 16:00  |  37   |   |   

CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, security and consulting solutions to clients across North America, is pleased to announce the CBTS Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Service.

The CBTS Virtual CISO service helps businesses of all shapes and sizes, in every industry, address their risk and security challenges with battle-tested advice from an experienced practitioner.

A CBTS Virtual CISO can join your team for a long-term advisory program, or to assist with point projects and specific efforts for as few or many hours as you require. This allows clients to access expertise from a team of CBTS experts.

With a virtual CISO, your business can improve on:

  • Risk management
  • Governance
  • Regulatory compliance
  • Measurable progress
  • Communication
  • Succession planning
  • Lowering costs

“There is a shortage in the information security workforce overall,” said Brandon Bowman, Vice President of Strategic Services for CBTS. “Finding a seasoned security expert who can also set strategy and who has leadership experience can be extremely difficult and expensive. The CBTS Virtual CISO Service gives you access to a team of experts who can provide strategy, adopt best practices, lead initiatives, and perform assessments. This service allows our clients to harden their network and data while minimizing their expenses.”

To learn more about CBTS Virtual Chief Information Security Services, please click on this link.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

