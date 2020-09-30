 

Jack in the Box Inc. Announces 77% of Eggs From Cage-Free Environments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020   

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced today that it is more than three-quarters of the way toward ensuring that all eggs in its supply chain come from chickens raised in cage-free environments.

In 2015, Jack in the Box Inc. made two commitments around transitioning to cage-free eggs: first, to switch a majority of its eggs to cage-free by 2020 and secondly, to use 100% cage-free eggs by 2025.

Today, more than 77% of the company’s eggs come from cage-free chickens—meaning Jack in the Box Inc. has surpassed its first goal and is on track to complete the conversion by 2025 or sooner.

“Our company has a long history of addressing animal welfare in our supply chain,” said Sarah Super, SVP, Chief Legal and Risk Officer, and Corporate Secretary for Jack in the Box Inc. “We’re proud to be so far along in our conversion to cage-free eggs and are working to finish the transition by 2025 or sooner.”

“Consumers care more than ever about how the food they eat impacts the world around them, including when it comes to the treatment of animals,” said Matthew Prescott, Senior Director of Food and Agriculture for The Humane Society of the United States. “We applaud Jack in the Box for its commitment to eliminating cages from its egg supply, and for having come so far toward that end.”

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,220 restaurants in 21 states. Known as the pioneer of all-day breakfast, and the late night category, Jack in the Box prides itself on being the curly fry in a world of regular fries. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.

