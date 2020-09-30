Albertsons Companies and FishWise Dive into National Seafood Month with a Splash

BOISE, Idaho and SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies and FishWise honor October’s National Seafood Month by shining a spotlight on a collaborative project focused on improving seafood traceability. Now, more than ever, traceability is key as we strive to adapt and rebuild global seafood supply chains that have been forever changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing transparency enables risks to be identified, and helps companies support practices that improve both environmental and social responsibility.

Every year, as part of their Responsible Seafood Program, Albertsons Companies works with FishWise to review the best practices of a number of vendor partners to strengthen traceability and decrease environmental impacts. This year, Albertsons Companies focused on a domestic waterfront BISTRO wild-caught shrimp product from Paul Piazza and Son Inc., a family-owned and run business based in Louisiana. The teams conducted a comprehensive review of all available supply chain documentation (digital and otherwise) to fully trace this wild-caught shrimp from the ocean floor to your local Albertsons Companies store. This assessment verifies claims that this product is sourced from a high-performing Fishery Improvement Project, is legally harvested, and undergoes robust traceability and data collection practices.

Shrimp has been America’s top consumed seafood for years, but some imported shrimp have raised concerns due to the potential impacts on the environment as well as social welfare. "Seafood products which utilize domestic fisheries, and are processed in the U.S., have a lower risk of being affiliated with labor issues.” Said Michelle Beritzhoff-Law, FishWise’s Project Director. “However, reviewing the traceability systems for domestic products, as we did in this project, is still very important. Data collection and verification exercises help validate any social responsibility and environmental claims. We applaud Albertsons Companies for their due diligence and commitment to working with vendors to improve their seafood supply chain, she added.”