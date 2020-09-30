 

Change in numbers of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 16:00  |  35   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2020                                                  

During September, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) (“Saniona”) has increased due to the exercising of warrants of series TO 2. As of September 30, 2020, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 62,372,831.  


For more information, please contact
 Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer. Mobile + 1 (858) 229 1738. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4 p.m. CET on September 30, 2020.

About Saniona
Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

Attachment


Saniona Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
OceanaGold Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Saniona AB
23.09.20
Saniona announces outcome of warrant exercise
18.09.20
Saniona to Participate in Oppenheimer’s Virtual 2020 Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
03.09.20
Saniona announces that the exercise period of warrants of series TO 2 begins on September 7, 2020