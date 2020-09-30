 

DGAP-Adhoc SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.:

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.:

30-Sep-2020 / 16:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.
 

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS ABOUT ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.

Venlo, 30 September 2020. Following the announcement published on 23 September 2020, the negotiations between SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("Shop Apotheke") and holders (the "Bondholders") of its EUR 135 million 4.5% Convertible Bonds due 2023 (ISIN: DE000A19Y072) (the "Bonds") have resulted in intentions to convert corresponding to more than 96% of the total outstanding amount of EUR 135 million. Meanwhile conversion notices are being received and processed, the company will make a further announcement once the conversion notices processed have reached a volume 85% of the outstanding amount.

Shop Apotheke will end discussions with the Bondholders on coming Tuesday 6 October 2020 latest so that holders of the Bonds may no longer be incentivized to agree to earlier exercise their Conversion Rights (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds).

 

DISCLAIMER.

This announcement is released by SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the discussions with investors (as described above). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Stefan Feltens, CEO, for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. is solely responsible for the contents of this announcement.

