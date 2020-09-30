 

Change in the Board of Directors of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 16:15  |  53   |   |   

Company announcement no. 37 - 20
 30 September 2020

Change in the Board of Directors of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) and Peter Grubert have agreed that Peter Grubert will take on a role as Executive Vice President at NTG in October 2020. Consequently, Peter Grubert will resign from his position as a member of the Board of Directors with effect as of today.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Peter Grubert for his work and valuable contributions as a member of the Board of Directors of NTG since 2012 and look forward to continuing the cooperation in his new role at NTG.

Following the change, the Board of Directors of NTG will consist of:

Eivind Kolding, Chairman
Jørgen Hansen, Vice Chairman
Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen, Member of the Board of Directors
Karen-Marie Katholm, Member of the Board of Directors
Finn Skovbo Pedersen, Member of the Board of Directors
Ulrik Ross, Member of the Board of Directors
Jesper Præstensgaard, Member of the Board of Directors

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Eivind Kolding, Chairman of the Board                              +45 23 61 73 25

Attachment


NTG Nordic Transport Group Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
OceanaGold Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Transactions in connection with share buyback program
22.09.20
Transactions in connection with share buyback program
15.09.20
Transactions in connection with share buyback program
14.09.20
Notification of Managers’ transactions
14.09.20
Private placement of existing shares and major shareholder announcement
08.09.20
Transactions in connection with share buyback program
01.09.20
Transactions in connection with share buyback program