NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) and Peter Grubert have agreed that Peter Grubert will take on a role as Executive Vice President at NTG in October 2020. Consequently, Peter Grubert will resign from his position as a member of the Board of Directors with effect as of today.

Change in the Board of Directors of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

The Board of Directors would like to thank Peter Grubert for his work and valuable contributions as a member of the Board of Directors of NTG since 2012 and look forward to continuing the cooperation in his new role at NTG.

Following the change, the Board of Directors of NTG will consist of:

Eivind Kolding, Chairman

Jørgen Hansen, Vice Chairman

Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen, Member of the Board of Directors

Karen-Marie Katholm, Member of the Board of Directors

Finn Skovbo Pedersen, Member of the Board of Directors

Ulrik Ross, Member of the Board of Directors

Jesper Præstensgaard, Member of the Board of Directors

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Eivind Kolding, Chairman of the Board +45 23 61 73 25

Attachment