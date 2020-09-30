 

Grom Social Subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, Qualifies for Financial Incentive Program for the Production of its Animated TV Series Bionic Max

 Company looks forward to strong Q4 and 2021 as major studios begin to recover after long delays related to COVID 19

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises (OTCQB: GRMM) ("Grom" or the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that its subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, has qualified for financial incentives under the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and its FilmPhilippines Office’s (FPO) Film Location Incentive Program (FLIP) for the production of its animated TV series Bionic Max.

Bionic Max, an animated children’s show about the misadventures of a bionic guinea pig named Max and his goldfish friend JC, will be line produced by the Filipino production company Top Draw Animation for France-based Gaumont Animation. Bionic Max will be distributed by the French children’s Network Gulli and is expected to air at the end of 2021.

Darren Marks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grom, commented, “We are excited to participate in this program sponsored by FLIP, which gives us an opportunity to expand the Top Draw Animation brand. Together with FLIP and our partner Gaumont Animation, we look forward to bringing more viewers around the world the unique, groundbreaking programs and content we feel so passionately about creating. In addition, we are pleased to report that several of our top projects which were delayed due to the pandemic, are beginning to be rescheduled, giving us confidence for a strong Q4 and 2021.”

Top Draw Animation, founded in 1999, has previously worked for other well-known international productions, including My Little Pony: The Movie (2018), The Hollow (2018), and Penn Zero: Part Time Hero Season 2 (2017).

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., is a leading social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age; providing safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being a good digital citizen. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom Social Enterprises also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government, and private businesses. For more information, please visit www.gromsocial.com

