ProLabs SFP28 25G transceivers lower cost of entry for 5G wireless networks

TUSTIN, California and SOUTH CERNEY, GOUCESTERSHIRE, England, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLabs, a global leader in optical networking and connectivity solutions, has launched its new SFP28 25G transceiver line today, reducing the cost challenge of 5G wireless deployment using existing 10G cabling.

By leveraging already deployed cabling, ProLabs 25G solutions are efficient for upgrading wireless network links with single-mode LC connectors at reaches from 100m to 40km. With full feature compatibility assured, they are interoperable in environments equipped with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) switches from Arista, Cisco, Dell, Intel, Juniper, and Mellanox.

"As 5G wireless rapidly becomes the new standard for mobile users, providers have been searching for cost-efficient link upgrades in their SFP28 ports," said Jon Eikel, Chief Strategy Officer at ProLabs. "With that in mind, we designed this transceiver line to empower providers large and small to help bridge the gap, whether that gap is 100m, 10km, 20km, or beyond."

With 5G speeds promising up to 10x current LTE services, the SFP28 25G line relies upon fiber-fed cells located closer to the subscriber. The single lane format also performs in 100G QSFP28 architectures, effective in scaling 1G and 10G fiber backhaul and fronthaul connections to meet 5G data rate requirements.

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking infrastructure solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology, products, and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and network operators the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com

