Auction details government bonds

Auction date October 7, 2020
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Issue volume, SEK million
|2028-05-12
|1060
|SE0009496367
|0.75%
|4,000
|
2032-06-01
|
1056
|
SE0004517290
|
2,25%
|
1,000
Settlement date October 9, 2020
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on October 7, 2020
Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office
For more information, please contact:
The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
FO@riksgalden.se
