Auction details government bonds

Auction date October 7, 2020

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2028-05-12 1060 SE0009496367 0.75% 4,000 2032-06-01

1056

SE0004517290

2,25%

1,000



Settlement date October 9, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on October 7, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se