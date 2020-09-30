TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Announces Uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market

TOMI sought to list its Common Stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market in an effort to enhance its visibility among investors and to attract a broader shareholder base.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZD), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (“BIT”) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (“iHP”), is pleased to announce that its shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”), have been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market. TOMI’s Common Stock will commence trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on October 1, 2020 under the ticker symbol “TOMZ.”

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:TOMZD) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (“BIT”) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized hydrogen peroxide (“iHP”). Represented by the SteraMist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

