 

iOFFICE Releases Return-to-Work Starter Kit

Teem desk booking software supports employee, visitor confidence in office re-openings

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its goal to enhance employee and visitor interactions with the workspace, iOFFICE has launched a Return-to-Work Starter Kit via its Teem SaaS platform to enable IT, HR, FM, and CRE leaders to plan a safe re-entry to their workplaces.

Businesses worldwide are rethinking their existing office practices in the wake of COVID-19. In a recent survey of HR professionals, the Society for Human Resource Management found that four out of five organizations plan to space workstations further apart, remove or reduce shared workspaces, and decrease capacity in common areas as a result of the pandemic.

To address these challenges, iOFFICE released its Teem Return-to Work-Starter Kit, which combines the software features that are most critical to preparing to reopen the workplace. The kit includes licenses for:

  • Visitor management
  • Conference room booking
  • Desk booking
  • Mobile app for touchless room and desk reservations

iOFFICE Vice President of Product Strategy Chad Smith said, "Following the launch of our Space-Right safe distancing functionality in May, we've seen incredible demand for tools to help businesses plan their future workplaces in a way that's flexible. They're working to find ways to manage capacity, limit liability, and above all make an environment employees feel safe returning to. We created our Teem Starter Kit to give those organizations a simple way to get up and running quickly."

The Teem software, which iOFFICE acquired earlier this year, integrates with existing calendar apps and IoT devices. This allows IT managers to easily deploy space booking and guest check-in that works with technology employees already use. HR, workplace experience, and office managers can cap occupancy for existing areas, then allow staff to reserve designated distanced workspaces. They can also reduce lobby traffic, collect visitor information digitally, and set up automatic alerts via the Teem app to notify employees when guests arrive.

"We've seen some organizations already beginning to reopen their offices, while others are still in the early stages of planning exactly what their return to work will look like," said iOFFICE CEO Mark Peterson. "With the right technology in place, everyone can return feeling confident and connected."

The Teem Return-to-Work Starter Kit is available for $2,500 annually, including unlimited customer support. Learn more at www.teem.com/return.

iOFFICE creates the most responsive, frictionless workplaces everywhere through space planning, employee experience, and asset management SaaS solutions. Our cloud-based, open-API platforms and mobile apps help businesses of all sizes connect data, people, and things wherever work takes place. Through our marketplace of smart building and IoT connectors and global partner network, iOFFICE enables enterprises to increase agility and scalability while streamlining their tech stack. Organizations worldwide choose iOFFICE to make their workforces more productive, create exceptional experiences, and simplify facility and equipment management. See why at www.iOFFICECORP.com.

Media Contact:
Erin Sevitz
713-526-1029
esevitz@iofficecorp.com

