 

Schneider National, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on October 29, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 16:25  |  41   |   |   

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 results pre-market on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through November 5, by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13710550.

Schneider will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of its website, Schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Schneider National Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Newmont and Agnico Eagle Form Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
Schneider Implements New Remote Truck Driver Orientation Program
10.09.20
Schneider Honors Drivers With 41st Annual Appreciation Days