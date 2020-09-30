Schneider National, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on October 29, 2020
Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 results pre-market on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through November 5, by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13710550.
Schneider will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of its website, Schneider.com.
About Schneider
Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.
With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.
For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.
