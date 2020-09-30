Schneider National, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on October 29, 2020

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 results pre-market on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through November 5, by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13710550.