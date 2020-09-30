 

Micro-inverter Market worth $6.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 16:30  |  55   |   |   

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Micro-inverter Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering, Communication Technology, Type, Power Rating, Connection Type, Sales Channel, Application (Residential, Commercial, and PV Power Plant), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global micro-inverter market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing demand for micro-inverter solutions in residential applications, growing visibility regarding the inherent benefits offered by them, such as remote monitoring capabilities, upsurge in renewable energy investment, and government initiatives encouraging the adoption of renewable energy.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43340469

Single-phase micro-inverters accounted for larger size of the micro-inverter market in 2020.

Single-phase micro-inverters are compact and suitable for residential and commercial applications. The residential segment operates on single-phase systems for the transmissions of electricity. European countries, along with the US and Australia, adopt single-phase micro-inverters for residential applications. Also, most of the micro-inverter manufacturers across the world offer single-phase micro-inverters. With all these factors, single-phase micro-inverters lead the market, and a similar trend is likely to be observed in the coming years.

Residential application expected to hold largest size of the micro-inverter market in 2020.

Micro-inverters are mainly adopted for residential applications. Residential solar rooftop PV installations have witnessed significant growth over the last few years. Towering energy costs, coupled with supportive government policies worldwide, have led to the increasing adoption of energy conservation measures for controlling energy expenditure in residential applications. Countries such as the US, Australia, and the Netherlands, which are among the prominent markets for residential rooftop PV installations, have widely adopted micro-inverters over conventional inverters. In addition, countries such as India, Mexico, the UK, and Brazil are currently witnessing significant growth in the residential solar market. These factors are expected to create a huge demand for micro-inverters.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Advanced Instruments Introduces the OsmoTECH XT Single-Sample Micro-Osmometer
BioGX launches CE-IVD Marked COVID-19, Influenza A/B, RSV Combo RT-PCR Test for the BD MAX System
GA-ASI Completes First Protector Unmanned Aircraft
License to operate remains top mining risk, with high-impact risks a close second
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Chapada Operations
XCMG and Sinopec Strengthen Partnership to Bring Star Crawler Cranes
Bermuda's British Airways Service from London Switches to Heathrow Terminal 5 starting March 2021
Nigeria COVID-19 Response: UNICEF Contributes Medical Supplies in collaboration with IHS Nigeria
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New Development Bank prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease