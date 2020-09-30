 

Future-Proof Your Career & Company Galvanize Debuts Part-Time Software Engineering Professional Development Courses

An early 2020 report found that 87% of employers were already experiencing a skills gap, or expected to within the next few years – particularly in the software engineering fields. Further, there is a notable absence of mentorship in the computer programming industry for those looking for ways to grow their careers. Thus, the average software developer must perform self-mentorship to become better craftspeople and to guide themselves through their own career advancement.

To meet these demands, Galvanize, a leader in developing talent and capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science, is today introducing yet another solution: ten part-time, professional development Hack Reactor courses for experienced individuals looking to grow their careers.

While there are many educational opportunities for software developers in the market, including one-off courses and topic-specific subscriptions to online graduate degrees, Galvanize’s new courses fill a need for educational opportunities for professional software developers oriented towards career growth.

“By building on our reputation for consistently delivering high-quality educational experiences, we look forward to providing the training and mentorship that allows people to continue to future-proof their careers,” said Harsh Patel, Galvanize CEO. “These classes are a natural next step toward achieving our ultimate goal, which is to make skill development and career advancement affordable and accessible for everyone.”

The courses – including DevOps, Data Visualization, Software Design, and Databases – are designed to help bootcamp graduates and individuals with a bachelors or master’s degree in computer science or related experience in the field acquire new skills without having to press pause on their careers and re-enroll in a traditional degree program.

Galvanize’s new courses seamlessly blend computer science theory, practical programming practices, and skills to lead and influence design discussions. These short, comprehensive, and affordable courses are an efficient way to skill-up.

“These courses are a great fit for developers eager to learn more,” said Curtis Schlak, VP of Professional Development and former Lead Instructor for Enterprise Learning at Hack Reactor. “After years spent training new developers and working with senior developers the world over, we wanted to design a learning journey for those who are struggling to become better coders and who are looking to learn from reputable sources.”

Courses include three hours per week of live, instructor-led session with additional learning and focused projects outside of class. Students will learn from experienced instructors and work together with classmates in face-to-face online classes. Offerings include:

  • Microservices + Orchestration
  • Algorithms + Data Structures
  • Methodologies + Requirements Gathering
  • DevOps + Testing
  • Managing Up + Data Visualization
  • Compilers + Script Engines
  • Computer Architecture + IoT
  • Networking + Reactive Programming
  • Software Design + Modeling in Color
  • Databases + O[RD]Ms

The first course will begin on November 2. To learn more please visit https://www.hackreactor.com/professional-development-software-engineer ....

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Galvanize is a subsidiary of K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

