 

Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced a new strategic partnership with Microsoft Azure. As part of this launch, Datadog will now be available in the Azure console as a first class service. This means that Azure customers will be able to implement Datadog as a monitoring solution for their cloud workloads through new streamlined workflows that cover everything from procurement to configuration. The improved onboarding experience makes Datadog setup automatic, so new users can start monitoring the health and performance of their applications with Datadog quickly, whether they are based entirely in Azure or spread across hybrid or multi-cloud environments. With the deepest integration and the easiest configuration, Datadog is now clearly positioned as the premier monitoring solution for Azure.

In addition to the integration enhancements, the new channel through the Azure Marketplace allows customers to draw down on their committed Azure spend to purchase Datadog. This makes it significantly easier for customers to find budget, and also aligns incentives for Azure and Datadog sales teams for better collaboration and engagement in co-sell motions with enterprise clients. As a result, this partnership will enable more Azure customers to leverage Datadog's observability platform to drive successful cloud modernization and migration initiatives.

Datadog's native presence represents a first-of-its-kind integration of a third-party service into Azure.

“Azure is the first cloud to enable a seamless configuration and management experience for customers to use partner solutions like Datadog. Together with Datadog, we are enabling customers to use this experience to monitor their Azure workloads and enable an accelerated transition to the cloud,” said Corey Sanders, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Azure.

"Observability is a key capability for any successful cloud migration. Through our new partnership with Microsoft Azure, customers will now have access to the Datadog platform directly in the Azure console, enabling them to migrate, optimize and secure new and migrated workloads," said Amit Agarwal, Chief Product Officer, Datadog.

Through the new experience in the Azure Portal, customers can:

  • Purchase a Datadog plan and consolidate billing through the Azure Marketplace
  • Start sending Azure logs and metrics to Datadog with a few clicks
  • View and manage which Azure resources are monitored by Datadog
  • Easily deploy the Datadog agent to Azure hosts and web applications

For more information about the partnership see our blog post. To learn more about Datadog please visit: http://datadoghq.com.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

