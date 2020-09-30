 

FVCBankcorp, Inc. Marks New Milestone by Making Piper Sandler 2020 ‘Sm-All Stars’ List

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) (the “Company”) today proudly celebrates its inclusion in the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars list. In making Piper Sandler’s Class of 2020 Sm-All Stars list of 35 member companies, the Company joins the ranks of banks and thrifts around the country identified as top performing, high-quality small-cap companies.

Piper Sandler, a leading middle-market investment bank and institutional securities firm, publishes an annual list of the best-performing American small-market institutions. The Company made the list for the first time along with 12 other new arrivals and is one of only three institutions representing the Virginia and Maryland markets. For its 2020 list, Piper Sandler considered nearly 400 institutions traded on a major exchange and with a market cap below $2.5 billion, ultimately selecting only 35 that it deemed ‘Sm-All Star’ members.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. earned Sm-All Star status by meeting a multitude of considerations including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength, and out-performed industry averages for Earnings Per Share (EPS) growth, loan growth, deposit growth and Return on Average Equity (ROAE).

“We are honored and thrilled to make this exclusive list of top-performing financial institutions,” said David Pijor, Chairman and CEO. “We know careful analysis goes into compiling this list, so it is a real recognition of the incredible strength of our recent growth and health of our current position. This honor is also a testament to our team’s deliberate, focused and collaborative approach to outperforming on behalf of our customers.”

About FVCBankcorp, Inc.
 FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly-owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $1.78 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Baltimore and Washington D.C., metropolitan areas. FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has 11 full-service offices in Arlington, Ashburn, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston and Springfield, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring, Maryland.

For more information on the Company’s selected financial information, please visit the Investor Relations page of FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s website, www.fvcbank.com.

