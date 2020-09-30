 

Cintas Celebrates 2020 Custodian of the Year Winner in Albertville

Each year Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) hosts the Custodian of the Year contest, which shines a spotlight on hardworking custodians across the U.S. In partnership with ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, and Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Cintas crowned Howell Beasley of Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K as this year’s winner. The celebration will take place during a pep rally following Albertville High School’s homecoming parade on Oct. 1 at 6:15 p.m.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel our original celebration for Howell, we still wanted to find a way to give him the recognition he deserves,” said Christiny Betsch, marketing manager, Cintas. “We’re thrilled to honor Howell in front of the Albertville community that rallied and voted to help him win.”

Howell’s unwavering dedication and pride in his work has left a positive impact on students past and present for nearly 40 years, which makes him an integral part of not only the Albertville Kindergarten & Pre-K school, but the entire Albertville community. Howell received a $10,000 cash prize and the school received $5,000 in products and services from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products, along with a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA valued at $20,000.

The Cintas Custodian of the Year contest was created to celebrate custodians who go above and beyond to support school cleanliness and student well-being. Often the heart of the school, custodians work tirelessly to keep school environments clean and safe for students and deserved to be recognized for their contributions.

For more information about the Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, visit https://www.custodianoftheyear.com/

About Cintas:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products:

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of food services, sanitary maintenance, waste handling, material transport, away-from-home washroom and safety products. RCP is part of Newell Brands’ global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com.

About ISSA:

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, IL, USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Parramatta, Australia; Whitby, Canada; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. Visit issa.com, join the discussion with ISSA’s LinkedIn group, and follow ISSA on our Facebook page and Twitter account. For more information, visit issa.com, or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

