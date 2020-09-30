 

DEADLINE REMINDER Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 17:30  |  61   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming November 23, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Wrap Technologies, Inc. (“Wrap” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WRTC) securities between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Wrap’s trial pilot program for its BolaWrap product was a disaster. According to the report: “Over a six-month period, 200 BolaWrap devices in the hands of 1,100 LAPD officers in the field were only used nine times, and only worked once.” 

On this news, securities of Wrap fell $2.07 per share, or 25%, to close at $6.07 per share on September 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wrap securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 23, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Wrap Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex
Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Verastem Oncology Announces Closing of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) Sale to Secura Bio
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
WRTC INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies Inc.
29.09.20
WRTC INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against Wrap Technologies Inc.
27.09.20
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
26.09.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Wrap Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – WRTC
25.09.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
25.09.20
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. – WRTC
25.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) Investors
24.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc.
24.09.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
24.09.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) on Behalf of Investors