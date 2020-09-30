 

Shake Streaming Event Today at 2pm Est.

Orlando, Florida, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, will hold a streaming event today to unveil Shake, a new online marketplace that allows creators of all types to offer their services, delivered digitally, for a self-determined price.

Join IZEA's Founder and CEO, Ted Murphy, as he provides an overview of the Shake platform, which allows influencers, photographers, writers, musicians, and more to sell digital services to marketers and individual buyers. Creators list available “Shakes” on their accounts in the platform and marketers select and purchase creative packages from them through a streamlined chat experience, assisted by ShakeBot - a proprietary, artificial intelligence assistant.

Date : Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Time : 2:00pm EST

The streaming event will cover the following:

  • Overview of IZEA’s vision for its Creator Economy Ecosystem
  • Comparison between IZEAx and Shake marketplaces
  • Platform integrations and shared functionality between IZEA platforms
  • An end-to-end demonstration of the Shake buying and selling experience

Those interested in watching the stream can watch at http://izea.com/shake/event

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking  terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT: Martin Smith
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Phone: 407-674-6911
Email: ir@izea.com



