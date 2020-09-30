 

Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect

30.09.2020   

Fourth quarter 2020

  • In Q4, benchmark Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 50-70 b.kr. market value.1
  • The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Treasury issues, plus RIKS 33 0321, and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.
  • Market making with RIKS 21 0414 will be discontinued in October, but the aim is to begin market making with RIKS 33 0321 instead.



1The sale price or market value refers to the clean price plus accrued indexation; i.e., with indexation but without accrued interest.


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0215 - RIKV 21 0915
25.09.20
Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 0215 - RIKV 21 0915
22.09.20
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515
18.09.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515
16.09.20
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515
08.09.20
Results of additional issuance - RIKS 33 0321
04.09.20
Auction result of T-bonds - RIKS 33 0321
02.09.20
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKS 33 0321