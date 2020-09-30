Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect
Fourth quarter 2020
- In Q4, benchmark Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 50-70 b.kr. market value.1
- The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Treasury issues, plus RIKS 33 0321, and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.
- Market making with RIKS 21 0414 will be discontinued in October, but the aim is to begin market making with RIKS 33 0321 instead.
1The sale price or market value refers to the clean price plus accrued indexation; i.e., with indexation but without accrued interest.
