 

PCT LTD Updated Statement Regarding U.K. Market Entry

PCT LTD (OTC Pink: “PCTL”) held their Shareholder Conference Call yesterday, September 29, 2020 and provide the following statement about the Company’s activities in the United Kingdom and in the oil & gas industry.

PCTL received orders and a cash deposit from its U.K. partner, Paradigm Convergence Technologies (Europe) LTD. One of the provisions in our agreement requires a 50% cash deposit, which we have received.

PCTL President and CEO, Gary Grieco, commented, “We have all been deeply involved in putting together a launch in the U.K. Now, we have orders to provide equipment for the hospitals and equipment to provide volumes of fluids for the commercial markets in Europe. Growing this business is a priority and we’ve been advised by our U.K. partner to expect additional PO’s in the very near term.”

Several investors have asked for clarification regarding the oil and gas industry statements made during yesterday’s shareholder conference call. No further information is public at this time, but the Company encourages everyone to review the audio recording of the conference call, which is posted in the investor relations section of our website, www.para-con.com.

“We appreciate that over 300 people took time from their busy days to listen to our conference call,” stated Gary Grieco.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC:PINK, "PCTL" is actively engaged in applying for listing its common stock to the OTC QB market. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

ADDITIONAL NEWS AND CORPORATE UPDATES:

PCTL would like to warn its stockholders and potential investors that material corporate information regarding sales, areas of business and other corporate updates will only be made through press releases or filings with the SEC. PCTL does not utilize social media, chatrooms or other online sources to disclose material information. The public should only rely on official press releases and corporate filings for accurate and up to date information regarding PCTL.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the ability of PCTL to fulfill orders to the United Kingdom; PCTL’s continued installation of equipment; subsequent installations of PCTL’s Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems and other larger-volume equipment; PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



