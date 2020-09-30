Transaction in Own Shares

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

30 September 2020

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 30 September 2020 the company purchased 200,034 ordinary shares at a price of 66.79 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 199,514,929 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.