Whether on snow, dirt, asphalt or sand, women are participating in powersports more than ever before and helping to expand and diversify the industry. To champion and sustain this growth, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) created the Empowersports Women’s Riding Council made of 12 powerful women from all backgrounds to uplift the passions that fuel women and put forth deliberate efforts for increased representation, inclusion and participation of women in powersports.

“For over 65 years, Polaris has created new ways to connect riders with the outdoors on all terrains, and we are committed to inviting more people to join powersports for work and for play,” said Polaris Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer Pam Kermisch. “We are so honored to have these trailblazing women join in this initiative, not only to inspire and empower more adventure-inclined women to enter the space, but also to lead industry improvements for the women already immersed in powersports culture.”

The Empowersports Women’s Riding Council is composed of distinguished women who are riders, adventurers, leaders and entrepreneurs who bring unique perspectives and insights to the powersports space. They are champions for advocacy, empowering women, building community, sparking adventure and fostering safety. They include: