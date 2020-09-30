Yara employee share purchase program

 

Oslo, 30 September 2020: The Yara employee share trust ("Stiftelsen For Ansattes Aksjer i Yara") has today purchased 40,800 Yara shares in the market at an average price of NOK 358.76 per share, as part of Yara's employee share purchase program in Norway. Permanent Yara employees in Norway can take part in the annual offer to buy Yara shares for a value of either NOK 7,500 or NOK 15,000, with a tax-exempt discount of respectively NOK 1,500 or NOK 3,000. Based on the two alternatives, Yara employees purchased either 20 Yara shares or 41 Yara shares at NOK 286.99 per share. In total, Yara employees purchased 40,839 Yara shares from the Yara employee share trust. Following these transactions, the Yara employee share trust owns 118 Yara shares. The following Yara primary insiders purchased shares:


President and Chief Executive Officer Svein Tore Holsether bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 40,373 Yara shares.

EVP Europe Tove Andersen bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 12,723 Yara shares.

EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Pål Hestad bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 5,634 Yara shares.

EVP Farming Solutions Terje Knutsen bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 12,807 Yara shares.

EVP Strategy & Communications Pablo Barrera Lopez bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 7,061 Yara shares.

EVP HR and General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 9,332 Yara shares.

EVP and Chief Financial Officer Lars Røsæg bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 6,254 Yara shares.

Board member Rune Bratteberg bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 367 Yara shares.

Board member Ragnhild Flesland Høimyr bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 126 Yara shares.

Board member Øystein Kostøl bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 208 Yara shares.

Board member Geir O. Sundbø bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 339 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 572 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Terje Borlaug bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 63 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Kari Nøstberg bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 488 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Inge Stabæk bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 524 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Vidar Viskjer bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 367 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Lise Winther bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 225 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Morten Ødegård bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 1,046 Yara shares.

SVP Investor Relations Thor Giæver bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 5,444 Yara shares.

Head of Internal Risk & Audit Petter Jessen bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 7,905 Yara shares.

VP Corporate Communications Kristin Nordal bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 797 Yara shares.


