Insulating Glass Window Market worth $16.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Insulating Glass Window Market by End Use (Residential & Commercial), Spacer Type (Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Intercept, 4SG Thermoplastic, & Others), Sealant (Silicone, Polysulfide, Polyurethane, Hot-melt Butyl, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Insulating Glass Window Market is projected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2020 to USD 16.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing average growth across the world due to factors such as, the optimal energy saving performance of insulating glass windows, the growing construction industry in regions like the Middle East and Asia Pacific, and the rising demand for value added glass products.

PDF Download: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36258309

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Insulating Glass Window Market"

116 - Tables

41 - Figures

187 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/insulating-glass-window-market-36258309.html

By end use, residential segment is estimated to be the faster-growing segment of insulating glass window

By end-use industry, residential segment is projected to record a higher growth in the global Insulating Glass Window Market, during the forecast period. Nowadays, a triple-paned window system or IGU is being used in residential construction, which is estimated to have an R-value of about 5. There are also other variants in insulating glass windows that are incorporated in residential construction, such as Low-E insulating glass windows and dual-seal silicone insulating glass windows. These factors are expected to drive the insulating glass window growth in the residential end use segment.

By spacer type, other spacer is estimated to be the leading segment of Insulating Glass Window Market from 2020 to 2025.

By spacer type, other spacers are estimated to be the largest segment in insulating glass window market in 2020. The other spacers considered in this report are silicone spacers, structural foam spacers, composite spacers, and warm edge spacers. These spacers fall under the non-metal spacers category and offer the primary benefit of thermal efficiency for insulating glass windows. This factor is estimated to drive the growth of other spacer segment in the Insulating Glass Window Market during the forecast period.