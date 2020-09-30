Immunicum AB Announces Update on Corporate and Clinical Development Strategy

Immunicum AB (publ: IMMU.ST) announced today an update on the Company’s corporate and clinical development strategy. The strategy will be presented by members of the Immunicum management team during the corporate update event today, Wednesday, September 30 th starting at 6.00 pm CEST. To view the livestream of the event, click here: https://www.redeye.se/events/793598/live-strategy-update-immunicum

“With the information presented today at the corporate update event, we aim to provide an overview of our position as a cell therapy company, discuss strategic opportunities we intend to leverage and confirm our long-term mission for Immunicum,” commented Sven Rohmann, CEO of Immunicum. “Encapsulated, the updated corporate and clinical development strategy is motivated by our goal of building a broad base for generating long-term value for both patients and our committed shareholders.”

Current Company Overview

As a company, Immunicum is first and foremost committed to maximizing the potential of its lead immune primer candidate, ilixadencel, which has now achieved clinical Proof of Concept thanks to the MERECA study. As such, Immunicum is in the right position to start operating with a commercial focus, while taking steps to establishing itself as a cell therapy powerhouse.

Established Proof of Concept

Following the completion of the Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer patients, Immunicum achieved one of the most important milestones for a biotechnology company: establishing clinical Proof of Concept. To expand on this, Immunicum has demonstrated that ilixadencel facilitates more durable and deeper anti-tumor responses when combined with standard of care. Furthermore, the mechanism of action of this compound is complementary to other available cancer treatments. With a consistently strong safety and tolerability profile, even when combined with other immunotherapies, ilixadencel has the potential to optimize and improve outcomes for patients undergoing standard oncology treatments.

Industry Recognition & Validation

To-date, Immunicum has gained regulatory acknowledgement through an FDA RMAT Designation, EMA ATMP certification and the INN name. Each of these achievements help establish the right framework for ilixadencel to eventually enter the market. In addition, the collaboration with Merck KGaA and Pfizer represents an added level of industry validation for Immunicum’s immune primer approach from two leading pharmaceutical companies.