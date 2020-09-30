 

OREGE GROUP ACTIVITY AND HALF YEAR 2020 RESULTS

            Press release

Voisins Le Bretonneux, 30 September 2020 (18h00)


Summary financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020
(consolidated accounts approved by the Board of directors on 26 September 2019). The auditors are completing their limited review procedures.

In K€ - IFRS H1 2020
(30 June 2020) 		H1 2019
(30 June 2019) 		Year 2019(31 December 2019)
       
Turnover 491 105 935
       
Operating expenses (net)       
Payroll expenses -1 904 -2 233 -3 814
Other operating expenses -1 689 -2 475 -4 615
Depreciation and amortisation -307 -340 -835
Total operating expenses (net) -3 900 -5 048 -9 264
       
Operating result -3 409 -4 943 -8 329
Financial result -648 -1 573 -1 859
Corporation tax 0 0 0
Net loss -4 059 -6 516 -10 188

Turnover
Turnover for the first half year 2020 was 491 K€ compared to 105 K€ for the first half year 2019.

Operating expenses
The reduction in operating expenses is essentially the result of the ongoing effort to control costs and rationalise the organization including the measures started in spring 2020:

  •  A salary reduction of 20% for a dozen managers (France, USA, UK) with effect from April and until the end of 2020, with a potential clawback once positive EBITDA reached.
  •  Implementation of the partial employment scheme for part of the Orège workforce in France (chômage partiel) and in the UK (furlough).
  •  Significant reduction in costs: stopping certain service providers (notably at the design office and for the execution of projects in Germany) and consultants (mainly for commercial development), renegotiation of real estate leases, insurances, etc. ...

Financing and cash

