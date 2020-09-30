OREGE GROUP ACTIVITY AND HALF YEAR 2020 RESULTS

Summary financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020

(consolidated accounts approved by the Board of directors on 26 September 2019). The auditors are completing their limited review procedures.

In K€ - IFRS H1 2020

(30 June 2020) H1 2019

(30 June 2019) Year 2019(31 December 2019) Turnover 491 105 935 Operating expenses (net) Payroll expenses -1 904 -2 233 -3 814 Other operating expenses -1 689 -2 475 -4 615 Depreciation and amortisation -307 -340 -835 Total operating expenses (net) -3 900 -5 048 -9 264 Operating result -3 409 -4 943 -8 329 Financial result -648 -1 573 -1 859 Corporation tax 0 0 0 Net loss -4 059 -6 516 -10 188

Turnover

Turnover for the first half year 2020 was 491 K€ compared to 105 K€ for the first half year 2019.

Operating expenses

The reduction in operating expenses is essentially the result of the ongoing effort to control costs and rationalise the organization including the measures started in spring 2020:

A salary reduction of 20% for a dozen managers (France, USA, UK) with effect from April and until the end of 2020, with a potential clawback once positive EBITDA reached.

Implementation of the partial employment scheme for part of the Orège workforce in France (chômage partiel) and in the UK (furlough).

Significant reduction in costs: stopping certain service providers (notably at the design office and for the execution of projects in Germany) and consultants (mainly for commercial development), renegotiation of real estate leases, insurances, etc. ...

Financing and cash