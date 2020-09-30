 

Cintas Canada Crowns Westview RV Park Canada’s Best Restroom

RV there yet? Cintas Canada, Ltd. is proud to name the Westview RV Park in Wetaskiwin, AB the 2020 Canada’s Best Restroom winner. The public voted the Westview RV Park the best public washroom in the country, earning it the top prize of a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in Cintas facility services to keep its washrooms Ready for the Workday. The washrooms will also be honoured with a place in the Canada’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame.

“We’re blown away by the outpouring of votes to help us earn the title of Canada’s Best Restroom,” said Carol Crick, co-owner and operator, Westview RV Park. “We invested a lot of time into creating clean and comfortable washrooms for our customers. Our luxurious facilities are one of the main reasons travelers choose to stay at our campground.”

The washrooms at the Westview RV Park recently underwent a major makeover. Westview wanted to give its customers the five-star treatment and make them feel comfortable while staying at the park. The epoxy floors are textured for less slips and rounded corners were created for ease of cleaning. Meanwhile, concrete countertops and fancy tile make these the most unbelievable campground washrooms anywhere.

“Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have many Canadians renting or buying an RV for their family getaways,” said Sonia Mendes, Senior Marketing Manager, Cintas Canada. “When travelers visit the Westview campground, they’ll be impressed by the clean and pleasant washroom experience.”

The Westview RV Park’s engagement throughout the contest played a significant role in driving votes for their location. They drove awareness via their social media page as well as participated in several radio, TV and newspaper interviews. Their promotion resulted in thousands of proud employees and caring customers voting for them throughout the contest.

Now in its 11th year, the Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom contest shines a spotlight on businesses that go the extra mile to create the most memorable restrooms imaginable. The contest is open to any non-residential restroom in Canada that is accessible to the public.

The 2020 finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. Online voting was open to the public from July 13th through August 14th, which produced the following results:

  1. Westview RV Park – Wetaskiwin, AB
  2. Bicycle Thief – Halifax, NS
  3. Hawthorn Dining Room – Calgary, AB
  4. Yorkdale Shopping Centre – Toronto, ON
  5. Leña Restaurante – Toronto, ON

For more information about the Canada’s Best Restroom contest, visit www.bestrestroom.com/canada or contact Christina Alvarez at calvarez@mulberrymc.com or 708-908-0898.

About Cintas Canada, Ltd.

Cintas Canada Ltd, with headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario is a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation. Cintas helps more than 55,000 Canadian businesses of all types and sizes get ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday. Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 index.

