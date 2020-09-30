 

The Best Pools Begin with the Best Pump

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 18:48  |  78   |   |   

NEW Jandy ePump is redesigned for increased energy savings and easier installation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra, a leading manufacturer of innovative automatic pool cleaners and pool equipment, has updated its high performance ePump with an advanced new motor engineered to enhance power and efficiency and make installation and maintenance easier for pool professionals.

Company Logo, Fluidra

The optimal pump to use when building high-end, multi-feature pools, the Jandy ePump is designed to save pool owners over $1,100 in electrical costs* while providing peaceful operation with exclusive "Quiet Pump" technology that controls flow dynamics within the pump to make less noise.

Equipped with the industry's largest capacity smooth surface basket for reduced maintenance and superior performance, the improved ePump also offers greater flexibility with pool pad setup by providing a variety of installation possibilities.

Available in 2.2 and 2.7 THP models, the ePump includes a RS485 Quick Connect port for faster installation and service, and is powered by an auto-sensing dual voltage variable-speed motor that automatically recognizes and adapts to 115- or 230-volt power supplies.

Furthermore, the ePump features two independent auxiliary relays, which enable the pump to control additional pool equipment, such as a salt chlorinator and/or booster pump, without the need for separate timeclocks. When paired with Jandy's iQPUMP01, homeowners can enjoy a simple, low cost automation system controlled through the industry-leading iAquaLink app. Additionally, on-board dry contacts permit relays from external devices to control the pump's run time and speed without the need for a traditional variable-speed pump controller.

The Jandy ePump is completely programmable and customizable, capable of working with the complete Jandy AquaLink line of automation systems, iQPUMP01, or the JEP-R controller. Additionally, easy controller setup auto-detects connection to an automation system or a traditional controller, eliminating the need to adjust settings manually.

*Based on a 28,000 gallon pool with two turnovers per day at an energy cost of $0.195/kWh vs. comparable single speed pumps; when tested in accordance with the applicable requirements of 10 CFR 429.

About Fluidra
Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy, Polaris, and Zodiac. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944644/Fluidra_Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Valiantys is awarded Atlassian the Jira Align Specialization Badge for global deployment use
Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 88,523.67 Million by 2025 | Valuates ...
License to operate remains top mining risk, with high-impact risks a close second
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Chapada Operations
XCMG and Sinopec Strengthen Partnership to Bring Star Crawler Cranes
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Xinhua Silk Road: 2020 World Canal Cities Forum held on Monday in E. China's Yangzhou
Global Conductive Polymer Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $7,118.5 million at a CAGR of 7.7% ...
Insulating Glass Window Market worth $16.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New Development Bank prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease