Half-year report

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company") Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company Registered No: 93546 Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

The Company has today submitted its half-yearly financial report for the period ended 30 June 2020 (the “HYFR”) to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The HYFR is also available from the ‘Reports and Filings’ section of the Company’s website:

http://www.middlefield.co.uk/mcit.htm

