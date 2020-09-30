Transaction in Own Shares
Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Transaction in Own Shares
30 September 2020
Downing ONE VCT plc has now resumed share buybacks and announces that, on 30 September 2020, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|487,836
|54.25p
|0.31%
0