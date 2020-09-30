 

Twilio Arms Businesses for the Great Digital Acceleration at SIGNAL 2020

SIGNAL 2020 — Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced platform enhancements that help fast forward companies’ digital acceleration. Recent research from Twilio found that 97% of enterprises have accelerated their digital transformation efforts in response to COVID-19 and their digital communications strategy have sped up by an average of six years. Twilio has seen increases in demand, powering nearly one trillion human interactions in the past year, as enterprises across every industry turn to the platform to deliver the essential engagement experiences they need to reach their customers.

“Faced with an entirely new reality over the past six months, enterprises have been forced to accelerate their digital transformation plans to serve their customers,” said Jeff Lawson, CEO and co-founder of Twilio. “Many are turning to Twilio because the platform delivers three things that have become immediately essential — digital engagement, software agility, and cloud scale. We’re excited to announce new products at SIGNAL that allow enterprises to build the solutions that will become the standard for customer engagement in the future.”

“Communication is critical to keep travelers informed throughout their journey with Delta, but it’s even more important as we navigate COVID-19,” said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines. “Twilio has enabled us to communicate updates and new standards to our 200 million customers, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. While our people continue to deliver best-in-class service, technology helps us communicate and continue to operate safely, comfortably and at scale.”

Today at SIGNAL, Twilio announced:

New digital engagement channels that power the shift from physical to digital

Industries that have historically relied on in-person experiences to build brand loyalty are turning to digital engagement channels to create the same one-on-one connection online. Twilio’s sent and received messages nearly doubled in the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2019. During the same period, developers using Twilio to access the WhatsApp Business API more than doubled. In May 2020, Twilio SendGrid surpassed three trillion processed emails, sending an average of 2.5 billion emails per day this year.

