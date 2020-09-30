US Foods Publishes 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today it has published its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. This is the company’s first expanded CSR report, and it highlights the company’s 2019 progress across its three CSR pillars: people, planet and products.

“At US Foods, our CSR platform is built on our long-standing commitment to operating with the highest levels of integrity and a respect for the greater good,” said US Foods Chairman and CEO, Pietro Satriano. “We are proud of the progress represented in this report and the hard work of our associates who contributed to these efforts. We look forward to continuing to advance our three pillars of people, planet and products in the year ahead and beyond.”