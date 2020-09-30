DGAP-Adhoc Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer to accelerate transformation to address challenging market environment and enable additional growth investments
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast
Leverkusen, September 30, 2020 - Bayer AG announced today that the company confirms its adjusted outlook for 2020 and expects 2021 sales at approximately 2020 levels despite significant headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the agricultural market. Core earnings per share in 2021 are expected to be slightly below 2020 levels at constant exchange rates. To further advance Bayer in a market environment that continues to be challenging, its Board of Management has decided to introduce additional operational savings of more than 1.5 billion euros annually as of 2024, on top of annual earnings contributions of 2.6 billion euros as of 2022, which were announced in November 2018. The incremental cash flow from these efforts will mainly be allocated for investments in further innovation, profitable growth opportunities and debt reduction.
Like most companies, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to headwinds in the 2020 fiscal year for Bayer, with significant currency effects presenting an additional burden on sales and earnings
growth. However, Bayer expects to offset the impact of lower revenues in the Crop Science and Pharmaceuticals divisions through appropriate countermeasures, such as the acceleration of
existing efficiency programs and cost contingencies. For 2021, growth and cash flow generation are expected to be lower than planned and can only be partially compensated by further savings
measures.
