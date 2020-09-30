 

Total voting rights

Downing FOUR VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
30 September 2020


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights (excluding management shares), as at 30 September 2020, are summarised as follows:

 
Shares in issue (excluding
 management
 shares) 		 Voting rights
 per share 		 
Voting rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each 45,986,777 860   39,548,628,220
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 18,843,568 860  16,205,468,480
Total voting rights     61,776,349,004

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing FOUR VCT plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


