Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership Concept

Kandi America , the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), an international automotive manufacturer, discussed the company’s U.S. market entrance strategy during a September 29 fireside chat research series hosted by Water Tower Research, a premier issuer-sponsored equity research and investor intelligence platform.

Kandi America unveils innovative micro hub dealership concept. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kandi America CEO Johnny Tai joined Shawn Severson, Co-Founder and President of Water Tower Research, to elaborate on Kandi’s newly introduced electric vehicles (EVs), discuss the company’s mission to make EVs affordable for all, and detail how the company is building a sophisticated marketing and distribution network in the United States.

“Water Tower Research is known on Wall Street as a strong ally to investors, offering insights on the key strategies and outlooks in the industries and companies they cover,” said Tai. “We believe this conversation enabled us to more broadly share our vision of creating an Auto EVolution for all.”

During the chat, Tai unveiled a preview of Kandi America’s innovative micro hub showroom design. Requiring a minimum of only 2,000 square feet, the minimalistic showroom reflects the brand’s core values by infusing tech-savvy and environmentally-friendly elements throughout the design.

Featuring glass walls and long sight lines, Kandi’s open concept showroom is designed to showcase the company’s affordable EV models – the K23 and K27. A nod to the eco-friendly nature of electric vehicles, each showroom will include a “living wall” of greenery to both purify the air and provide sound insulation to create a more intimate shopping experience. Additionally, Kandi showrooms will feature two interactive kiosks to increase the efficiency of the sales process.

“The look and feel of a Kandi America showroom will catch the public off-guard,” said Tai. “Our futuristic showroom design represents the next generation of car dealerships – where less is more and the space embodies the brand’s look and feel. Most importantly, a showroom that allows technology to guide the process, leaving more time for the talented sales team to focus on what they do best – closing the deal.”