Transaction in Own Shares
Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Transaction in Own Shares
30 September 2020
Draper Esprit VCT plc announces that, on 30 September 2020, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
|95,416
|42.00p
|0.09%
