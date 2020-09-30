 

Comcast Opens Remodeled, Larger Xfinity Store in Spokane

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 19:27  |  50   |   |   

Comcast announced today that it has opened its Xfinity store in Spokane today after closing for remodeling in July. Located at 4423 North Division St, Spokane, WA 99207, the remodeled retail location has expanded from 3,700 square feet to 5,200 and incorporates social distancing protocols for how store employees interact with customers, while allowing the public to research and explore the latest Xfinity products and services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005834/en/

Comcast opens remodeled Xfinity Retail Store in Spokane focused on health, safety and produce exploration (Photo: Business Wire)

As a part of Comcast’s focus on the health and safety of customers and employees, retail store staff will uphold the highest standards of sanitization and cleanliness, and use methods recommended by public health authorities. All surfaces are wiped down regularly, and the store is equipped with social distancing signs and Plexiglass barriers to support safe interactions between employees and customers. Xfinity retail employees follow Washington state workplace safety guidelines by wearing a mask or face covering while on the job and requiring that all customers wear facial coverings when in stores.

The new Xfinity retail store offers customers a welcoming and modern retail environment that highlights the complete line of Xfinity Home and Comcast Business technology offerings, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home, Xfinity Internet, Flex and Xfinity Mobile. Comcast transformed its retail centers across the state and now operates two Xfinity stores in Spokane County aimed at making the experience better and more convenient for local customers. In addition to experiencing Comcast’s industry-leading products and services, customers may receive support, turn in used equipment, pay their bills and more.

Spokane is among 34 major U.S. cities to receive Xfinity Mobile 5G service in 2020 and new Xfinity Mobile customers can access 5G when they sign up for the service. For local businesses interested in the latest in internet and technology solutions, the store will have a dedicated space for Comcast Business customers and prospects to discuss their business technology needs with an expert.

“We're so excited to welcome customers back with healthy practices in place. Providing a safe and clean environment for our customers is a top priority and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of cleanliness at our remodeled location,” said Greg Hagen, Manager of the Xfinity Retail store in Spokane. “Our remodeled store will also deliver a best-in-class retail shopping experience, built to encourage customers to explore and interact with the latest Xfinity products and services.”

The new Xfinity retail store is the latest example of the company’s ongoing investment in Washington state. Comcast invested approximately $2 billion in its network technology and infrastructure statewide in the past six years.

Store Information

The Xfinity retail store in Spokane will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers are encouraged to book appointments in advance by visiting xfinitystores.com. Customers can check the status and hours of their local store, learn more about how they can manage their services online and about customer support by visiting Xfinity.com/prepare. These efforts, which also apply to the new Xfinity Retail Store in Spokane Valley, allow Xfinity to serve its customers while caring for everyone’s safety.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed Internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed Internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

